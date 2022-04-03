Head-To-Head Contrast: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) versus Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Five Point and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 2.93% 0.35% 0.22% Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14%

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $224.39 million 4.13 $6.57 million $0.09 69.34 Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 1.84 $39.82 million $63.53 0.22

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five Point and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Five Point beats Altisource Asset Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

