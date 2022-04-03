Head-To-Head Contrast: NeuroPace (NPCE) & The Competition

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 211 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeuroPace to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NeuroPace alerts:

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.25 NeuroPace Competitors $1.17 billion $86.69 million 29.32

NeuroPace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 NeuroPace Competitors 1170 4466 7922 219 2.52

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 102.83%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.29%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -723.74% -65.28% -18.41%

Summary

NeuroPace peers beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.