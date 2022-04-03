Head to Head Contrast: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReneSola and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25 Advanced Micro Devices 0 11 17 0 2.61

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.91%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $149.81, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $79.66 million 5.14 $6.86 million $0.10 58.70 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.90 $3.16 billion $2.58 41.93

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 8.61% 2.67% 2.22% Advanced Micro Devices 19.24% 44.25% 28.14%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats ReneSola on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business include engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Emeren Limited and Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

