Head-To-Head Review: Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and The Competition

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Luminar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 670 2569 2994 82 2.39

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 54.88%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -44.05% -29.45% Luminar Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$237.99 million -22.23 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.10 billion $125.58 million 22.08

Luminar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Luminar Technologies rivals beat Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

