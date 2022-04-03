Head to Head Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank First alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Bank First.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.51% 1.59% Banc of California 20.07% 9.34% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.50 $45.44 million $5.91 12.25 Banc of California $310.59 million 3.92 $62.35 million $0.98 19.82

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Banc of California beats Bank First on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.