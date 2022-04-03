HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

