Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
