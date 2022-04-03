Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

