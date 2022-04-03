Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

