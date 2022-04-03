Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

