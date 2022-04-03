Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

HLX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 2,619,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,300. The company has a market capitalization of $785.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

