HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.