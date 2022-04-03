Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases £48,504.17 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £48,504.17 ($63,537.03).

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £422.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.22.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.