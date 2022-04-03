Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases £48,504.17 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £48,504.17 ($63,537.03).
Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £422.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.22.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.