Herc (NYSE:HRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.92. 241,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. Herc’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Herc by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Herc by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

