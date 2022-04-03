Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

HTBK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 184,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,020. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

