Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 716 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

