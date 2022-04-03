Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

