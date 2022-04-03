Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.12 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $361.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

