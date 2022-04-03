Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $52,779,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

