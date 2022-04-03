Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

