Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $1.49 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.39. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

