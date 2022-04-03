Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

