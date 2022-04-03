Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

