Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 136,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.61%.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.