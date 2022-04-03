Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

