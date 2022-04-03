Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,280 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

