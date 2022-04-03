Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.73.

HSY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73. Hershey has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

