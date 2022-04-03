HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.