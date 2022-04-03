Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 539,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

