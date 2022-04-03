Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 407,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,346. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.