Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HBCP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

