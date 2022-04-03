Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 1,074,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

