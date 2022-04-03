Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 2,062,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.