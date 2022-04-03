Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of HOV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 90,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,621. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,430,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

