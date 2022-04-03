Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of HOV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 90,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,621. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
