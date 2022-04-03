Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,995,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

