Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

