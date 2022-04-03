HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,427 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

