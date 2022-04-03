H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 1,688,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

