Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Down 6.1%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.48. 5,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 203,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hub Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

