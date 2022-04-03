Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Down 6.1%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.48. 5,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 203,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hub Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
