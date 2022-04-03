Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HDSN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 734,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

