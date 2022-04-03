Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after buying an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4,645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.41. 750,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.