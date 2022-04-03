Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $13,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

