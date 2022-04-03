Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $924,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

