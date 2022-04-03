Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 319.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

