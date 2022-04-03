Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

