Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.