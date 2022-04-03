Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

