I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $94.80 Average PT from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 1,523,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

