I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $704,978.90

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $704,978.90 and $78.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00735716 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,495,105 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.