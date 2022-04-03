Ian Thomas Mattioli Sells 150,000 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £1,170,000 ($1,532,617.24).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.48), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($1,946,617.76).

On Friday, January 7th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.15), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($158,963.32).

LON:MTW opened at GBX 780 ($10.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,900.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 782.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.69. Mattioli Woods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 675 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($11.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is -105.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.28) to GBX 969 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

