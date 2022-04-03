IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$14.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 39,673 shares trading hands.

IBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

